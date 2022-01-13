Peacemaker, the new series focussing on John Cena’s superhero from The Suicide Squad, is out in the US today (13 January).

The new series sees 16-time WWE world champion Cena reprise his role as the superhero in his very own series.

The action takes place where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, with the Peacemaker continuing his mission to enforce the law and maintain peace at any cost – even if it means killing people who get in his way.

In the US, Peacemaker is airing on HBO Max, with the first three episodes becoming available on 13 January. The series consists of eight episodes in total.

It also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Unfortunately, no UK release has been announced for Peacemaker yet.

Cena as the Peacemaker (HBO)

Peacemaker’s director James Gunn expressed his frustration with this himself, tweeting earlier this month in response to a fan who asked for a UK release date: “I am getting this question a hundred times a day. @hbomax and I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won’t be day and date with the US and much of the rest of the world.

“I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could and am disappointed as well,” he added.