Peacemaker, the new series focussing on John Cena’s superhero from The Suicide Squad, came out in the US on 13 January.

The new series sees 16-time WWE world champion Cena reprise his role as the superhero in his very own series.

The action takes place where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, with the Peacemaker continuing his mission to enforce the law and maintain peace at any cost – even if it means killing people who get in his way.

In the US, Peacemaker has been airing on HBO Max, with the first three episodes being made available from 13 January. The series consists of eight episodes in total.

It also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

A UK release has finally been announced for Peacemaker.

Cena as the Peacemaker (HBO)

The show will be available to watch on Sky Max and NOW from 22 March.

Peacemaker’s director James Gunn had expressed his frustration with the delay of the UK release date, tweeting earlier this year in response to a fan: “@hbomax and I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won’t be day and date with the US and much of the rest of the world.

“I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could and am disappointed as well,” he added.