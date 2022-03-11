Netflix has announced a release date for Peaky Blinders season six.

The British crime show, which stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Hardy will hit the streamer on 10 June.

Peaky Blinders originally returned to BBC One on Sunday 27 February. However, local and international fans who don’t have access to BBC weren’t able to watch the new season.

Speaking of what fans can expect from the new season, series director Anthony Byrne said that “this season is about a man who’s fighting for his soul”.

“This is a very deep dive into the psyche of Tommy Shelby (Murphy),” he told NME. “[Seasons] five and six feel like they’re a pair, and that was the attraction for me to come back. I want to know what happens in that field. I want to know how far down he’s got to go before he can get out of this and we really take him all the way.”

Series creator Steven Knight added: “[Season six] is about the rise of fascism, nationalism, and racism in the 30s – and there are huge parallels with what’s happening in the world now.”

(BBC/Mandabach TV/Robert Viglasky)

“I wanted to make that a major theme of series five and the next series, because we go on into the Thirties.”

The final season has faced delays as a result of the Covid pandemic. Season five aired in 2019.

Season six is also set to be the final season of Peaky Blinders, although a film adaptation is in the works. It is set to go into production in 2023.

Earlier this year, Murphy said that the final season would serve as a tribute to his late co-star Helen McCrory.

The actor, who played Aunt Polly in the gangster drama, died of breast cancer last April, aged 52.

While filming on the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders began in January 2021, McCrory did not feature on the show due to her illness.