Peaky Blinders season 6 release date announced

The release date for the long-awaited sixth series of the hit British crime show Peaky Blinders has finally been announced.

Peaky Blinders will return to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27 Feburary.

The announcement was made via the elaborate means of a nearly 13m-high mural, depicting the gang leader Tommy Shelby, (played by Cillian Murphy).

Street artist Akse, known for his portrait of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford last year, painted the mural at the Old Crown in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The mural was commissioned by the BBC to celebrate the start of the final series, with the release date being added to the mural as a final flourish.

Peaky Blinders’ sixth series has faced delays as a result of the Covid pandemic. The series’ last episode aired in 2019.

Last week, Murphy said that the final series of Peaky Blinders would serve as a tribute to his late co-star Helen McCrory.

The actor, who played Aunt Polly in the gangster drama, died of breast cancer last April aged 52.

While filming on the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders began in January 2021, McCrory did not feature on the show due to her illness.