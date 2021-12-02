Peaky Blinders season 6 teaser reveals new scene and ‘early 2022’ return date

‘I think I may have written your final act,’ Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby says

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 02 December 2021 09:01
Peaky Blinders: Series 5 - trailer

Peaky Blinders fever is upon us as a new teaser reveals when the show will return.

It had previously been confirmed that the show would be back for its sixth and final series in 2022, making it two years since the drama last aired on the BBC.

Following on from director Anthony Byrne’s recent promise that the show would be back “sooner than you think”, a brand new teaser confirms new episodes will debut in “early 2022”.

The new clip shows the return of Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby.

In the clip, he tells none other than Alfie Solomons, played by a returning Tom Hardy: “Alfie, I think I may have written your final act.”

Hardy’s character has become a fan favourite since first appearing in the show’s second season.

He was thought to have been killed off in the season four finale, but was brought back much to the delight of viewers.

Solomons’ fractured partnership with Shelby has been one of the most celebrated factors of the show – and this teaser suggests that they will be the focus of season six.

Knight recently revealed that, due to Covid, a planned seventh season will now become a feature film, making the forthcoming episodes the show’s swansong.

Peaky Blinders will return to BBC One in early 2022.

