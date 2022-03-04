Peaky Blinders filming location in West Yorkshire burns down

A huge fire broke out on Thursday (3 March) at one of Peaky Blinders’ West Yorkshire filming locations.

A complex named Dalton Mill in Keighley, Bradford caught fire on at around 12pm. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.

According to Manchester Evening News, more than 100 firefighters were seen tackling the blaze which covered the entire complex.

According to some viral social media videos, massive clouds of black smoke could be seen rising above buildings in the area as Bradford residents were advised to keep their windows closed.

Keighley mayor Julie Adams told Yorkshire Live that the fire at Dalton Mill was “devastating” for the town.

“It’s such an iconic building,” she said. “It’s very tragic.”

District councillor Mohammed Nazam added: “It’s a sad day for Keighley. We have lost one of the historic buildings in the town.”

Nick Smith from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told BBC that nobody had been hurt in the fire.

“Internally the building has collapsed, the floor and the roof,” he added.

According to the most recent update by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the damping down of the building is now in process as the incident has been scaled back.

“Thanks to local residents and our partner agencies for their support as we tackled the incident,” they wrote on social media.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Dalton Mill had a “time warp” interior which has been featured in many shows and films, including Peaky Blinders, The Great Train Robbery, and Downton Abbey.

Places with a time warp interior are usually ones that have been left unchanged for decades. Some examples of such interiors can be found in mid-century homes that look straight out of the 50s to pristine condos from the 1970s. The decor inside looks as fresh as the day it was created for the first time.

The 2016 feature film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy, was also filmed at the Dalton Mill.