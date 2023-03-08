Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Last of Us fans are in tears over a sweet message Pedro Pascal wrote his co-star Bella Ramsey when the pair wrapped filming on the HBO drama.

Pascal and Ramsey star as Joel and Ellie respectively on the popular video game adaptation, which concludes with episode nine this weekend.

Since the series’ release, fans have obsessed over Pascal and Ramsey’s real-life friendship.

In an interview ahead of the series last year, Ramsey told USA Today: “I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years.

“Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, ‘How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine.’ I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time.”

The quote has recently resurfaced on social media as fans express their adoration for the actors.

In a TikTok with more than two million views, a fan shared the clip with the caption: “I am not emotional, you are. We need to protect Pedro at all costs.”

In a short clip shared by HBO Max’s official Twitter account this week, Pascal explains: “Bella Ramsey plays Ellie, I call her Bellie and she’s my blessing. It was a match made in heaven, and I love her.”

Ramsey adds in the clip: “Our relationship has definitely developed as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has. We’re good buddies.”

Bella retweeted the clip, writing: “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.”

The two shared an unlikely connection, both appearing in Game of Thrones – though, their characters never interacted. Pascal played Oberyn Martell, who died at the hands of The Mountain in season four, while Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont in the sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons.

Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, previously said she shared many conversations with her “super supportive” co-star regarding sexuality and gender.

Pascal has been an outspoken LGBT+ ally since his younger sister came out as trans in 2021.

Earlier this week, The Mandalorian star shut down a paparazzo who repeatedly asked him about The Last of Us’ LGBT+ themes.