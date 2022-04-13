Pedro Pascal reflects on his ‘dream’ time on Game of Thrones

Pedro Pascal has reflected on his “dream” of a time working on HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones.
Pascal appeared in season four of the blockbuster show as Oberyn Martell and quickly became a fan favourite, thanks to the humour and charisma he brought to the character.
In conversation with British GQ, Pascal fondly remembered working on the series: “It was a dream, you know. It was this great role, at the height of the show’s popularity, a perfectly written season, a perfectly written role — go in, shoot for 10 weeks, leave.”
The Mandalorian star added: “Nobody got a chance to be sick of me. I had comfortable costumes, which is a miracle. I didn’t have a heavy wig. I might have been the luckiest human to have passed through that show.”
Pascal also said he was glad not to shoot in some of the more extreme locations the show was known for: “There were people in the snow, and doing night shoots, but for me, it was sun and chairs, you know? And then one big fight scene.”
Since breaking out with Game of Thrones, Pascal has gone on to lead Disney’s The Mandalorian, in which he has won acclaim for his portrayal of the title character.
He has also starred in Narcos, Triple Froniter and played the villain in The Equalizer 2.
Pascal can next be seen starring alongside Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which is released on 22 April.
