British sitcoms have long been the source of reboot attempts in America.

The big one that springs to mind is The Office, which became a global hit and, following its addition to Netflix, one of its most-watched titles. A recent success has been Ghosts, which received acclaim upon its debut in 2021.

However, there have been many botched attempts – Spaced, The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd, to name a few.

There have also been several attempts to do a US version of Peep Show in the past, all of which have failed – but FX is going to give it another go, with series creators Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain on board as executive producers.

However, the former will not be scripting the pilot due to his commitments with HBO’s Succession. Emmy-nominated Stefani Robinson, who worked on Atlanta and What We Dp in the Shadows, will write the first episode.

As opposed to doing a direct remake – and casting two actors in the David Mitchell and Robert Webb roles – the pilot will instead “take inspiration” from the Channel 4 sitcom, which aired for nine series from 2003 to 2015.

It will adopt the sitcom’s narrative format by adopting the use of head-mounted camera featured in the original.

Meanwhile, the characters will instead be a long-suffering assistant and her boss, who is “an emotionally unstable tech entrepeneur”.

David Mitchell as Mark Corrigan in ‘Peep Show' (Channel 4)

There have been five attempts to reboot the show before, but this is the second by FX.

Peep Show is the longest-running comedy show in Channel 4 history.