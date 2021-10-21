Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile photos after realising they’re mutual fans

Actor Penn Badgley and singer Cardi B have changed their Twitter profile photos to pictures of each other amid an ongoing, wholesome social media exchange.

It all began when a Twitter user re-shared an old clip of the You star discussing his rocky relationship with social media.

Badgley admitted that whenever he tries to do something on social media, “it’s pathetic”. He went on to say that he admired the “WAP” rapper’s authenticity online.

Badgley noted: “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s why people like her so much.”

The clip came to Cardi B’s attention on 17 October, when she shared her excitement over learning the Gossip Girl actor was a fan.

“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous, famous,” she tweeted.

Badgley, who plays obsessive stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg in the hit Netflix show, was subsequently left speechless.

Badgley and Cardi B have now swapped profile photos with each other in a display of mutual admiration.

“This is so random but I’m here for it,” one fan observed.

At the time of writing, the stars were still featuring each other’s image as their respective profile pictures.