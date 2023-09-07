Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley leaves fans ‘screaming’ with ‘iconic’ waffles reference

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gossip Girl fans went wild after Penn Badgley responded to a TikTok commenter with an “iconic” reference to the seminal noughties drama.

Badgley, 36, starred as Dan Humphrey throughout the entire six-season run of the popular US teen drama from 2007 to 2012.

For the latest episode of his Podcrushed podcast, the actor was reunited with his former co-star Taylor Momsen, 30, who portrayed Dan’s younger sister, Jenny Humphrey.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the episode, posted to Badgley’s TikTok account, Momsen is seen doing a smokey eyeshadow look on the You star.

Several fans reacted gleefully at the surprise reunion, with one commenting: “We need Rufus,” referring to Dan and Jenny’s father played by Matthew Settle.

“There are just not enough waffles for it,” Badgley countered.

As many Gossip Girl fans are aware, Rufus was well-known for serving waffles at every Sunday brunch.

Numerous users were elated with Badgley’s response.

“Why are you so funny,” one questioned, with a second simply writing: “Screaming.”

“Not the waffles help!” a third added, while another jokingly offered to “bring the waffle maker”.

During the podcast episode, Badgley and Momsen reflected on their early acting years. The Easy A actor was 21 years old when he landed the lead role on Gossip Girl opposite Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen.

Momsen, meanwhile, was only 14. Her portrayal of Jenny would eventually be her last on-screen role, as she left the show – and acting altogether – before its penultimate fifth season in 2011.

She recalled having to uproot her life in Maryland to move to New York for the role, a decision she said was made by “larger powers”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It came just as she had “started to find my little groove and school as a normal kid”, she explained, before adding that she struggled to make friends as she moved around a lot for her acting career.

At the time, she had become known as “Grinch girl” at school following her breakout role as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 live-action movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“So any time I would start school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name. I was just Grinch girl. So it was, ‘Grinch girl, Grinch girl, Grinch girl.’ Not even character name. Just Grinch girl. I got used to it, but it was alienating,” Momsen said of the “relentless” mocking.