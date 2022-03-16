The Pentaverate: Mike Myers plays eight different characters in first trailer for new Netflix series
Series is arriving on Netflix in May
The first trailer for Mike Myers’s new Netflix series has been released, and sees the Wayne’s World star portray more than half a dozen different characters.
According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the show is a “comedy event series”, and answers the question: “What if a secret society has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague?”
Among the eight characters inhabited by Myers are Ken Scarborough, a Canadian news journalist, Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist, Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate’s oldest member, Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul, Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov, rock music manager Shep Gordon, and tech genius Jason Eccleston.
The series is set to be released on the streaming service on 5 May.
Alongside Myers’s many characters, The Pentaverate also stars Ken Jeong (Community) and Keegan Michael-Key (Key & Peele).
As well as starring in the series, Myers also serves as the creator.
While the Austin Powers funnyman has continued to sporadically appear in film and TV throughout the last decade, including in Bohemian Rhapsody and as a host of The Gong Show, The Pentaverate represents Myers’s first project as a creator since 2009’s The Love Guru.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies