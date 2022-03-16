The first trailer for Mike Myers’s new Netflix series has been released, and sees the Wayne’s World star portray more than half a dozen different characters.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the show is a “comedy event series”, and answers the question: “What if a secret society has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague?”

Among the eight characters inhabited by Myers are Ken Scarborough, a Canadian news journalist, Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist, Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate’s oldest member, Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul, Russian oligarch Mishu Ivanov, rock music manager Shep Gordon, and tech genius Jason Eccleston.

The series is set to be released on the streaming service on 5 May.

Alongside Myers’s many characters, The Pentaverate also stars Ken Jeong (Community) and Keegan Michael-Key (Key & Peele).

As well as starring in the series, Myers also serves as the creator.

Mike Myers in the trailer for ‘The Pentaverate' (Netflix)

While the Austin Powers funnyman has continued to sporadically appear in film and TV throughout the last decade, including in Bohemian Rhapsody and as a host of The Gong Show, The Pentaverate represents Myers’s first project as a creator since 2009’s The Love Guru.