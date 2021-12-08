The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (7 December).

The star-studded ceremony which aired on both NBC and E! was attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kim Kardashian, and Simu Liu were present to accept their awards for Male Movie Star of 2021, Fashion Icon Award, and Action Movie Star of 2021 award respectively, other award-winners such as Adele, who won Female Artist Award and Selena Gomez, who won Comedy TV Star for Only Murders in the Building, prepared pre-taped acceptance speeches for the event.

Ellen DeGeneres won an award for the final season of her daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kardashian, and her sister Khloe Kardashian with Kris Jenner were also present to accept an award for the Reality Show of 2021 for the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston took home the awards for Female Movie Star of 2021 and Male TV Star of 2021, respectively, for their roles in Black Widow and Loki.

Black Widow and Loki also won the Movie of 2021 and TV Show of 2021 awards, respectively.

Here we list the most memorable moments from the award ceremony:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives his award to Make-A-Wish foundation survivor

Dwayne Johnson was honoured with the People’s Champion Award by Jeff Bezos at the 2021 ceremony. After saying a few words in his acceptance speech, the 49-year-old actor gave the award to a surprised Make-a-Wish recipient in the audience.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a 501 nonprofit organization founded in the US that grants the wishes of children living with life-threatening illnesses.

“I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor,” Johnson said.

Before passing on the award, the Red Notice actor said: ““She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching.”

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West during her acceptance speech

Kim Kardashian won the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

During her acceptance speech, the Skims owner gave a special shout-out to her estranged husband Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West.

“To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee (Ellis Ross), I am so honored. I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment,” Kardashian said. “Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Ellen DeGeneres’ heartwarming speech about her daytime talk show

Ellen DeGeneres’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Daytime Talk Show at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

After accepting her award from Jojo Siwa, the 63-year-old American comedian said that this award “means more” to her “especially now”.

“This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you,” DeGeneres said. “I’m grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we’ve been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it.”

Halle Berry gave a shout-out to her children after winning the People’s Icon award

Halle Berry was presented her People’s Icon Award trophy by rapper Cardi B.

During her acceptance speech, the Catwoman actor gave a massive shout-out to her kids Nahla and Maceo.

“It doesn’t get bigger than this!” Berry said. “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself.”

She then went on to praise her children. She said: “My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo.”

Adding: “I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys.”

H.E.R. gave a special tribute to Marvin Gaye

During her live performance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, H.E.R. gave a special tribute to Marvin Gaye to honour the late Motown legend on the 50th anniversary of his What’s Going On album.

She performed the title track from Gaye’s album along with “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).”