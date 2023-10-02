Orlando Bloom to join wife Katy Perry in special Peppa Pig guest appearance

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Orlando Bloom will be making a special guest appearance on the long-running animated children’s show Peppa Pig alongside his wife, singer Katy Perry.

The 46-year-old Lord of the Rings star will voice a new character, a jeweller called Mr Racoon, in a three-part episode titled “Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special”, which airs in the spring of 2024.

Mr Racoon will assist Peppa and her friends with preparations for the show’s first-ever wedding scene.

The announcement, made on Monday (2 October), follows the news that Perry, 38, will also be joining the series during the 2024 episode.

Their appearance on the show is part of the celebrations marking Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, share three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. Bloom also has son Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The British animated series follows a cheeky pig who lives with her family – younger brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.

Orlando Bloom and Peppa Pig (Getty Images and eOne)

Olivier Dumont, president of eOne’s family brands, said: “It is such an honour to have Orlando Bloom bring his talents to Peppa Pig in this exciting wedding-themed special.

“Orlando is an extraordinary actor, dad and philanthropist, and we’re proud to have him join the Peppa roster just in time to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary next year.

“With this captivating moment in Peppa entertainment, along with the many other projects we have in the works across consumer products, partnerships, location-based-entertainment and more, we’re providing fans across the globe with endless ways to celebrate Peppa throughout the year.”

Peppa Pig’s fanbase is mainly the very young but the cartoon unexpectedly made headlines in 2021 when then-prime minister Boris Johnson stumbled over a speech to the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) and began discussing a trip to the Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire.

Additional reporting by PA