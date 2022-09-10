Peppa Pig: Italian politician demands ban on children’s TV episode featuring lesbian polar bears
Episode, entitled ‘Families’, aired in the UK earlier this week
A far-right Italian politician has called for an episode of the children’s TV series Peppa Pig to be banned in the country.
The episode, entitled “Families”, was broadcast in the UK on Tuesday (6 September). It is noteworthy for introducing the characters of two co-parenting lesbian polar bears.
Federico Mollicone, a member of the right-wing Italian political party Brothers of Italy, who are predicted to win the general election this month, said broadcasting the episode in Italy would be “unacceptable”.
“Once again the politically correct has struck, at the expense of our children. Can’t children just be children?” he told La Stampa (as reported by The Guardian).
“We ask Rai, which buys the rights to the Peppa Pig series in Italy with a fee from all Italians, not to broadcast the episode in question on any channel or web platform.”
It is not yet known when the episode will be broadcast in Italy.
The new characters are parents to the pre-established Peppa Pig character Penny. “I live with my mummy and my other mummy,” she says in the episode. “One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti.”
They represent the first female same-sex couple to feature in the popular children’s show, which has been running for 18 years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies