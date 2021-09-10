Pete Davidson co-hosting 9/11 benefit with Jon Stewart

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart will co-host a show benefitting 9/11 charities.

The event, named “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration”, will take place on Sunday (12 September) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are all scheduled to perform.

Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died in the attacks on 11 September 2001. He was dispatched to the World Trade Center after a second hijacked plane hit the South Tower.

Scott Davidson was 33 years old and a father of two – Pete Davidson and his sister Casey Davidson.

Last year, Pete Davidson discussed his personal experience with grief and how it tied into the film The King of Staten Island, which he co-wrote, and in which his character processes the loss of his own father.

“It’s definitely difficult to revisit firefighters and that aspect of it,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time. “But I really have to give it up to [director, co-writer and co-producer Judd Apatow] and the co-writer Dave Sirus and the cast and crew because they made it so easy for me. They were such a family and so sensitive to my feelings and they made everything OK.”

Stewart has been an advocate for 9/11 first responders and their families. He has also campaigned on behalf of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while deployed.