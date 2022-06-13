Pete Davidson has addressed his public feud with Kanye West in a new Netflix special.

Released on the streaming service on Monday (13 June), Pete Davidson presents The Best Friends sees the Saturday Night Live comedian perform a brief stand-up set before welcoming a roster of other comedians and musicians.

During his opening monologue, Davidson makes reference to West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year.

After it became publicly known that Davidson was romantically involved with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the Yeezus rapper began sharing derogatory posts about the comedian on social media.

Earlier this year, Ye shared a music video in which he decapitates and buries alive a cartoon figure bearing a resemblance to Davidson.

Speaking on his new special, Davidson said: “It’s a really weird thing to go through... A lot of people are very angry at me. It’s always 50-50 when I go outside. Either someone’s like, ‘hey man, you’re really cool, that’s great’, or someone’s like, ‘f*** you’.

“It’s all weird, because, right before December 2021 – I call it the ‘before time’ – before my life was ruined... yeah it’s like Covid happened, and then another Covid happened personally, to me.”

He then described attending a basketball game with Chris Rock late last year, comparing the three comedy stars’ fates in the months after.

“Chris gets slapped – I get decapitated,” he joked.

Pete Davidson presents The Best Friends can be streamed on Netflix now.