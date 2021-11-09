Pete Davidson playfully alluded to the rumours that he is dating Kim Kardashian on the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Speculation that the pair are dating began after they starred in a Saturday Night Live sketch together last month, with Davidson dressed as Aladdin and kissing Kardashian, who was playing Jasmine. Soon afterwards, they were pictured holding hands in public and there were reports that Kardashian went for dinner at Davidson’s house.

During Meyers’ show on Monday, SNL comedian Davidson was met with cheers from an expectant audience when he said: “I want to address something – I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumour.”

He continued: “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press. We appreciate you doing it here.

“I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

Instead of confirming a romantic relationship with Kardashian, he then said: “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. A lot of people are shocked.”

Davidson was referencing his new animated series on the Fox streaming service Tubi, The Freak Brothers, which also features the voices of Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and Tiffany Haddish.

Davidson has been linked to many high-profile celebrities over the years. He has dated Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David and Phoebe Dynevor. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande.

In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.