Pete Davidson is returning to host Saturday Night Live next month

Pete Davidson will return to host Saturday Night Live next month.

The 29-year-old comedian and actor will guest host on 6 May to promote his Peacock show Bupkis, produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

Davidson was a regular on the late-night comedy sketch show until last year.

He joined SNL in 2014, making him ​one of the youngest performers ever to be featured in the sketch comedy series’s five-decade history.

In 2022, the Big Time Adolescence star left SNL alongside fellow cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Last year, before the season’s finale aired, Davidson shared a goodbye message on SNL writer Dave Sirus’s Instagram alongside a clip of him celebrating his first-ever sketch on the show.

“This video was taken 8 years ago,” Davidson wrote. “Jerrod [Carmichael] sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then… I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.

Pete Davidson on SNL (NBC)

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he added. “I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

Bupkis is an upcoming action comedy television series. According to the official synopsis, it’s a heightened, fictionalised version of Davidson’s real life.

It is due to premiere on Peacock on 4 May.