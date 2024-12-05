Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Davidson has revealed how he used his first paycheck from Saturday Night Live.

In honor of the comedy sketch show’s milestone 50th season, Davidson and fellow SNL alums participated in an interview with New York Magazine. The publication posted an Instagram video, in which both past and present cast members were all asked the same question: “What was your biggest splurge with your first SNL paycheck?”

The 31-year-old comedian was shown first, as he reflected on his eight seasons on SNL before departing the series in 2022. “Do you guys know what they pay us?” he asked, before answering the question.

“It’s, like, three grand an episode. So, I think I got dinner.”

Other cast members reflected on buying furniture with their first paychecks, such as James Austin Johnson who bought “the most uncomfortable West Elm couch of all time.” Meanwhile, Cheri Oteri revealed she bought a couch that she has since reupholstered “three or four times.”

Pete Davidson claims ‘SNL’ cast members are paid $3,000 per episode ( Getty Images )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bowen Yang both admitted to buying designer shoes with their first SNL paycheck, as the Wicked star said: “Going to Saks across the street buying a pair of Gucci shoes — the kind that everyone got, and the kind that I wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now.”

Despite Davidson’s sharing that cast members only make $3,000 per episode, reports over the years have claimed that each cast member’s pay is based on how many seasons they’ve worked on the show.

According to Cosmopolitan, first-year cast members make more than double Davidson’s reported price with $7,000 per episode, totaling $140,000 for a 20-episode season.

Those who appear for a second season earn an extra $1,000 per episode. After a cast member has been on the show for five seasons, they reportedly earn $15,000 per episode, Cosmopolitan reported.

The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on November 14, featured Charli XCX as both the host and the musical guest. The episode also brought back the viral “Domingo” sketch that previously featured Ariana Grande.

In the new sketch, mystery man Domingo (played by Marcello Hernandez) returned for a baby shower for Chloe Fineman’s Kelsey. The cast members in the sketch began singing to the melody of Chappell Roan’s song “HOT TO GO!” as they revealed to Kelsey’s husband that they ran into Domingo on their babymoon trip to Miami.

“We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn’t talk at all,” Charli’s character sang.

Ego Nwodim then chimed in: “We say, ‘Kelsey get off your phone,’ because we know who she’s texting! We know who she’s texting!”

The singers then all spelled out “D-O-M-I-N-G-O,” revealing that Domingo was the father of Kelsey’s baby.

SNL’s next episode airs on December 8 with Paul Mescal as the guest host and Shaboozey as the musical guest.