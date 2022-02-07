Pete Davidson was met with boos at a basketball game in Syracuse after previously calling the city “trash”.

The Saturday Night Live star attended the game at the Carrier Dome on Saturday (5 February), as Syracuse Orange played the Louisville Cardinals.

However, Davidson was met with boos from the crowd as he was shown on the screen, which he responded to by laughing and clapping.

In comments to local press, the comic said that he didn’t “hate Syracuse” and was later filmed wearing the team’s merchandise.

“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”

Davidson initially made his comments about the New York state city in 2018, having shot the film Big Time Adolescence in the area.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” he told Howard Stern at the time.

He said that Syracuse was worse than his own home borough of Staten Island, joking: “The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f***ing Ramada.”

The comedian was pulled over by police while filming in the town, with his passenger being charged with cannabis possession.

“The whole town of Syracuse blows,” Davidson said in a separate interview. “Let’s be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time.

“The cops, because there’s nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time. They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse.”