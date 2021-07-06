Pete Davidson says removing all 100+ of his tattoos will take years

Pete Davidson has given fans an update on the arduous process of removing his many body tattoos.

The comedian and Saturday Night Live star has roughly 100 tattoos adorning his body, but has stated that he wishes to have them all removed by lasers.

Davidson drew acclaim for his lead role in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island, playing a young tattoo artist.

Earlier this year, Davidson revealed that his desire to pursue an acting career had motivated him to have his tattoos removed, suspecting that they may impact his ability to get cast in projects.

Speaking to People TV, Davidson revealed that it will take “two more years” to remove the rest of his ink.

“I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this,” he said.

The comedian also revealed it had been “about four or five months” since his last tattoo removal session.

“We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand,” he said, holding up his hands.

The King of Staten Island can be streamed now on Sky and Now.