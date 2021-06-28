Gogglebox favourite Pete McGarry dies aged 71

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry has died at the age of 71.

The TV personality died at the weekend, surrounded by his family, after a short illness.

Channel 4 and the entertainment show’s production company Studio Lambert said in a joint statement: “Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

They announced the news on behalf of the family, writing: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness. Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.

“Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over 100 children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Both Pete and his wife Linda, who are based in Clacton, joined Gogglebox at the start of its second series in 2013.

They temporarily left the show, but returned for its seventh run in 2016 and have remained regular fixtures ever since.

Pete first appeared on ‘Gogglebox’ alongside his wife Lina in 2013 (Channel 4)

Gogglebox’s statement, which was posted on Instagram, stated that Pete’s death “was not related to Covid-19”.

A number of Pete’s fellow Gogglebox stars have paid tribute, with Tom Malone Jr writing: “Thoughts and prayers to his family. He’ll be missed.”

Giles and Mary sad they were “very sad to hear of the death of Gogglebox’s Pete”.