To the Manor Born star Peter Bowles has died of cancer, aged 85.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his agent who wrote: “The actor Peter Bowles has sadly passed away at the age of 85 from cancer. He leaves his wife of over 60 years, Sue, and their three children Guy, Adam and Sasha.”

The statement added: “Starting his career at the Old Vic Theatre in 1956, he starred in 45 theatrical productions ending at the age of 81 in The Exorcist at the Phoenix Theatre.”

“He worked consistently on stage and screen, becoming a household name on TV as the archetypal English gent in To The Manor Born, Only When I Laugh, The Bounder and Lytton’s Diary, which he devised himself.”

Bowles’ best known role was as Peter DeVere, a suave businessman in To the Manor Born. He starred in the show alongside Penelope Keith.

The much-loved sitcom was one of the most popular shows of its time with the final episode of series one being the most-watched British TV program of the 1970s that wasn’t a live event.

Originally airing between 1979 and 1981, To the Manor Born returned in 2007 for a Christmas special which was warmly received by fans.

Bowles was also known for his appearances in shows such as Victoria, Rising Damp and The Saint.

While best known for his work in TV, Bowles also appeared in noteworthy films such as Blowup, The Bank Job alongside Jason Statham and The Offence with Sean Connery.

On Twitter, Piers Morgan paid tribute to Bowles. He wrote: RIP Peter Bowles, 85. Wonderful actor who exuded roguish British charm. Loved him in To The Manor Born, Lytton’s Diary & The Bounder. Sad news.”

Actor and writer Scot Williams also praised Bowles: “Peter Bowles has died. I will remember him most for HAPPY. Always watched that as a kid.”

