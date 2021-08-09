Peter Kay says Car Share could return for a Christmas special as he plays first gig in three years
Comic told audience that the sitcom was his ‘favourite’ thing he’d ‘ever done’
Peter Kay excited Car Share fans as he revealed that he may bring the comedy series back for a Christmas special.
The stand-up comedian returned to the stage for the first time in three years over the weekend with two Q&As at the Manchester Apollo to raise money for Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
During the gig, Kay answered a fan question about whether he would consider reviving the show for a one-off special, The Daily Mirror reports.
The comic said that he “might do”, adding: “Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all. I love being with Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh.”
However, Kay admitted that filming within the car under Covid-19 protocols would be “a lot of work”.
Peter Kay’s Car Share originally aired from 2015 to 2018 and starred Kay and Gibson as co-workers. It won the Bafta for both Best Male Comedy Performance and Best Scripted Comedy in 2016.
The comedian received a standing ovation as he began his appearance at the live shows, telling the audience: “I’ve never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on. I’m going to go away for four more years.”
