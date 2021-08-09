Peter Kay excited Car Share fans as he revealed that he may bring the comedy series back for a Christmas special.

The stand-up comedian returned to the stage for the first time in three years over the weekend with two Q&As at the Manchester Apollo to raise money for Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

During the gig, Kay answered a fan question about whether he would consider reviving the show for a one-off special, The Daily Mirror reports.

The comic said that he “might do”, adding: “Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all. I love being with Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh.”

However, Kay admitted that filming within the car under Covid-19 protocols would be “a lot of work”.

Peter Kay’s Car Share originally aired from 2015 to 2018 and starred Kay and Gibson as co-workers. It won the Bafta for both Best Male Comedy Performance and Best Scripted Comedy in 2016.

The comedian received a standing ovation as he began his appearance at the live shows, telling the audience: “I’ve never in my life had a standing ovation when I came on. I’m going to go away for four more years.”