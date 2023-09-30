Peter Kay recalls his revealing encounter with ‘dirty old perv’ Jimmy Savile

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Kay has recalled a revealing encounter with disgraced TV star Jimmy Savile.

After his death aged 84 in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used his work at the BBC and at hospitals, prisons, and charities to conceal his wrongdoings.

Kay, 50, previously worked with Savile on BBC’s The Sunday Show, which was broadcast between 1995 and 1997.

The comedian opened up about their encounter in his new book Big Adventures on the Small Screen.

Kay said that Savile had accepted an invitation to appear on the programme in exchange for £500 cash and an expensive box of cigars.

He said that the “only hint” he saw attesting to his guest’s “immorality” was his interaction with the show’s executive producer.

“The only hint I got of Jimmy being immoral in any way was when he met our executive producer,” wrote Kay, according to Metro.

He continued: “I remember she offered him her hand, which Jimmy took, then he flipped it round to kiss the back of it, but before his lips touched her skin I saw a quick flick of his tongue licking the back of her hand. Urgh! What was all that about?”

Disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile was revealed as a prolific sex offender after his death in 2012 (Peter Jordan/PA) (PA Media)

Kay said that he and the producer had spoken about the disturbing interaction afterwards, with the unnamed producer telling Kay: “He licked the back of my hand.”

“I know, I saw him, the dirty old perv,” Kay said he had replied at the time.

BBC shows Jim’ll Fix It and Top of the Pops allowed Savile close contact with children for years, while it emerged later that senior figures in the corporation had heard stories about his abuse, but were unwilling to act.

Savile’s history of paedophilia will be the subject of BBC’s forthcoming series The Reckoning.

The four-part drama stars Steve Coogan as Savile. Photos released from production show the actor in costume as Savile, sporting one of his trademark red suits and distinctive cropped hairstyle.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Coogan, 55, previously said that his decision to play the Top of the Pops host and paedophile was not one he “took lightly”.

Peter Kay pictured at the Baftas in 2016 (Getty Images)

As part of the duty of care in place for the drama, the production invited multiple survivors to the set in an attempt to convince them of the responsibility they felt in ensuring the story was told sensitively.

The Reckoning is due for release next month on 30 October.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.