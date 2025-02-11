Lisa Riley ‘reacts’ to ‘derogatory’ joke made by angry Peter Kay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Riley has appeared to react to reports Peter Kay made a “derogatory” joke at her expense during a recent comedy show.

The Bolton comic, 51, was performing in Manchester earlier this week when he had two people ejected for “heckling” him.

According to reports, Kay was left frustrated when a man repeatedly shouted his catchphrase “garlic bread” as he delivered jokes as part of his Better Late Than Never Again tour at the AO Arena.

An audience member claimed that, as security escorted the man out, a woman shouted, “We love you, Peter” – after which the comedian asked security to remove her also.

They told Manchester Evening News that, as she was leaving the premises, he referred to her as former Emmerdale star and You’ve Been Framed presenter Lisa Riley, which they took to be a “derogatory” comment about her weight.

After Riley made headlines, she shared a post on her Instagram page, which suggested that she saw the funny side to the situation.

Riley shared an image that read: “Keep calm and laugh,” adding as a caption: “It’s a laugh, it’s funny!”

open image in gallery Lisa Riley appeared to brush off Peter Kay’s joke ( Getty Images )

However, the attendee who spoke to the Manchester Evening News was left unimpressed by Kay’s alleged actions, claiming that he also directed his ire at a group of people who raised their hands when Kay asked if he should eject the woman.

“He then proceeded to shout at them for a good three to five minutes,” they said. “The audience were mixed – some couldn’t believe it and were obviously annoyed – and others were laughing, either thinking it was part of the show or going along with it.”

They continued: “It was out of order, he was clearly annoyed at something. There was no need to escalate the situation to that extreme.”

The Independent has contacted Kay for comment.

Another attendee wrote on X/Twitter: “I’ve lost a lot of respect for Peter Kay after the way he treated the heckler at the end of his Manchester 8 Feb show, having him removed by force by his entourage, and cracking jokes bout it over the 3-4 mins it took. No manners. Huge waste of money.”

open image in gallery Peter Kay removed ‘hecklers’ from comedy show in Manchester ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere, one fan said that the comedian “killed the atmosphere in the arena”, and branded his actions “completely inappropriate and unacceptable”.

Kay’s tour is set to run for 12 months, a record-breaking 100 dates of which are set to take place at the A0 Arena.

In a statement about the tour, the comedian previously said: “It’s been wonderful doing what I love most, stand-up comedy.

“Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times and with the cost of living still at an all-time high, ticket prices for the new dates will start from £35.”