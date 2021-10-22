Peter Scolari death: Bosom Buddies and Girls actor dies aged 66
Clémence Michallon
Friday 22 October 2021 19:02 comments
New York City
Peter Scolari, who starred with Tom Hanks in Bosom Buddies and won an Emmy for his work in Girls, has died aged 66.
His representative Ellen Lubin Sanitsky announced the death to Deadline. Scolari had been treated for cancer for two years.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies