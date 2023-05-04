Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

ITV’s new All-Stars edition of I’m a Celebrity – set in South Africa – is here.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa sees a number of prominent past contestants return to the series for a new set of challenges.

Carol Vorderman, Shaun Ryder and ex-royal butler Paul Burell are among the faces competing in the series.

ITV has promised that the new location will provide “bigger” and “tougher” challenges in a “harsher and more unforgiving” environment.

Among the contestants is the ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, who first appeared on the show two decades ago.

Tufnell, 56, known for being a team captain on BBC’s game show A Question of Sport, began his career as a cricket player.

As a slow left-arm bowler, he played for both England and Middlesex County Cricket Club from 1986 to 2002.

He quickly became a sports personality after his retirement, appearing on a series of TV shows including Celebrity Deal Or No Deal, The Chase and Strictly Come Dancing.

Phil Tufnell is known for being a team captain on ‘A Question Of Sport’ (PA Media)

His arrival in South Africa marks the second time he’s been on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after winning the second season of the show in 2003.

He competed in the seventh series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, partnering with Katya Wirshilas. The pair were eliminated in the ninth week.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Opening up about his time on I’m A Celebrity previously, Tufnell told Radio Times: “The eating challenges are hardest, especially if you get witchetty grubs or creepy-crawlies that are still moving.”

“Eating living creatures is what I found trickiest. My advice is to eat things that are dead,” he said.

“To psyche yourself up, use team spirit. You’ve got to win food for the camp, so you feel like Tarzan – a hunter-gatherer, bringing home the bacon.”

I’m a Celebrity.... South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.