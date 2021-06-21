Phillip Schofield has revealed that he and Holly Willoughby are “on the brink of tears” all the time when presenting This Morning.

The co-presenters opened up about how the pandemic has left them “on the edge” emotionally and that they have to be “careful” not to cry during an episode, specifically during the daily Spin to Win competition.

Schofield told The Sunday Mirror: “When a Spin to Win winner says, ‘Oh my God, you’ve been amazing’, ‘I’ve entered since the start’, that kind of thing – you’ve got to be quite careful because I think we’re all on the edge, you could cry at the drop of a hat.”

He continued: “It’s so hard sometimes and you think, ‘You have to centre yourself.’ We are all on the brink of tears all the time so it doesn’t take much of a push.”

Willoughby said that they were delighted to hear viewers call the ITV breakfast programme a “comfort blanket” during the pandemic. Schofield added that “the viewers were our comfort blanket too”.

According to the publication, more than 10m people watched This Morning during the first week of lockdown in 2020.

Speaking about the lockdown restrictions, the Dancing on Ice presenter said: “I think it’s those small things, those small liberties that you take for granted that you never thought anybody would take away from you ever.”

This Morning airs every weekday at 10am on ITV.