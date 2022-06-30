This Morning: Phillip Schofield says friend was fired via email for coming out as gay

Schofield came out as gay in February 2020

Tom Murray
Thursday 30 June 2022 13:26
Comments
Phillip Schofield and Kelly Holmes cry as they discuss coming out experiences

Philip Schofield revealed his friend was once fired for his sexuality over email during a discussion about Gay Pride with Gok Wan on This Morning.

Schofield himself came out as gay in February 2020.

Appearing on the ITV morning show Thursday (30 June), Wan, who is also gay, said: “For me, why [Pride is] so personal, because there are countries around the world where me just being me right now, I legally could be killed – just for me being who I am right now.

“And I quite like who I am – I’m happy with who I am! And the idea that someone could take my life just because of somebody I fall in love with or who I choose to share my body with... they could kill me.”

The pair spoke about the homophobia that is still rife within the UK, with Schofield recalling: “I just mentioned earlier on that I had a phone call from someone that I know who said that their friend has just decided to come out – later in life – and has been fired, but openly in an email. ‘You can’t work for me because you’re gay.’”

Recommended

Wan responded: “That blows my mind! So it isn’t just a party on Saturday, we’re standing for equality.”

Philip Schofield on ‘This Morning’

(ITV)

After coming out on Instagram, Schofield appeared on This Morning with Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, where he spoke further about his decision to come out.

He said his daughters had been “fantastic” and told Willoughby: “It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to have all been so supportive and loving and caring.”

He added: “Every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter. At the same time I’ve made this decision which is essentially for me and my head. Of course, I’m really very aware that Steph and the girls are watching this and we are all together. They have been supporting us as we get to this moment.”

The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022 and a proud sponsor of NYC Pride.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in