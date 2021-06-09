Phillip Schofield upset that competition winner on This Morning doesn’t care about getting £1,000

Phillip Schofield was left in shock after a competition winner was audibly unimpressed by being handed a £1,000 cash prize on The Morning.

During Monday’s episode of the ITV daytime show, a caller named Janette from Manchester was revealed as the winner of the contest.

As soon as co-presenter Holly Willoughby informed her of the (presumably) exciting news, Janette responded back saying: “‘Oh, er, oh, great.”

Her reaction left Schofield bewildered, as he was lost for words at her lack of enthusiasm.

The 57-year-old presenter was even more disappointed when the caller pointed out that she hadn’t actually been watching most of the show on Monday morning.

She said: “I’ve not really been watching it this morning,” to which Schofield replied: “Haven’t you? If you’ve been entering for a year you should know we give you the answer to this.”

After the winner hung up, the English TV presenter said: “See ya. Yeah, gone. Not that thrilled. Really?”

Next, he continued talking to the audience at home saying: “Right, if you fancy your luck and you want to spin the wheel and be a little bit excited if you win a thousand pounds, entries for tomorrow’s game are now open.”

Willoughby defended the winner, saying that her reaction might have been on the grounds that she was anxious.

“I think people get a bit nervous. Overwhelmed. That’s what it is,” she said.