Phillip Schofield says he deleted ‘vile’ Twitter app because it is a ‘cesspit’

Phillip Schofield has revealed that he has deleted the Twitter application.

The presenter labelled the social media platform a “cesspit”, calling it “vile and disgusting”.

During a discussion on This Morning about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover today (26 April), Schofield said that he no longer had the application on his phone.

Schofield’s account, where he has 4.4 million followers, remains active. The TV personality has not posted since December last year.

Musk successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.

Speaking about the Tesla founder’s purchase, Schofield discussed the possible consequences on the platform.

“It could become even more of a cesspit than it already is,” he said.

“I’ve deleted it off my phone and I’ll quite openly say that because there is a section that is wonderful and magnificent and funny and informative. And there is a section that is vile and disgusting and I want no part of it in my life.”

(Getty Images)

Following news of Musk’s purchase, Jameela Jamil has decided to quit the platform.

Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil stated that she would be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment will change under Musk’s ownership.

In a final post, she wrote: “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”