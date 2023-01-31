Phoebe Dynevor addresses Bridgerton fan hopes for season three appearance

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Dynevor has addressed hopes among Bridgerton fans that her character will return in the forthcoming third season.

The actor played Daphne Bassett, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, in the first two seasons of the hit Netflix period drama.

Dynevor’s role in season two was much smaller than it was in the first season, with the story switching focus to other characters in the Bridgerton world.

Now, in a red carpet interview with ScreenRant, Dynevor revealed that her character would not be featuring in the next season of Bridgerton.

However, she did give fans of the character reason to hope – suggesting that she could yet return to the series in future.

“Sadly not in season three,” Dynevor said. “Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Regé-Jean Page, the actor who played Daphne’s onscreen husband Simon Basset, did not feature at all in Bridgerton’s second season.

Dynevor was appearing on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film Fair Play was making its festival premiere.

An erotic thriller set in the world of a “cut-throat hedge fund”, Fair Play stars Dynevor and Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Alden Ehrenreich.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Bridgerton’ (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Addressing one widely discussed sex scene, Dynevor said: “I loved it. [When I read the script] I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ I’d never seen a scene like that on film before. It happens. I don’t want to spoil too much, but it was fun to bring to life.”

The actor also spoke about the extensive preparation required with an intimacy co-ordinator.

“We had a week of rehearsals before we got onto set,” she said. “On the day, it felt like we knew what we were doing at that point.”

Bridgerton season three is currently in production.