TV’s original Lois Lane actor, Phyllis Coates, dies aged 96

Phyllis Coates, the first actor to portray Lois Lane on television, has died. She was 96.

Coates starred opposite George Reeves in the black-and-white Adventures of Superman series.

Laura Press, Coates’s daughter, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that her mother died on Wednesday (11 October) from natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Coates featured as Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men. She later reprised the role in the first season of the six-season adventure series, which ran from 1952 to 1958.

Born on 15 January 1927 in Wichita Falls, Texas, Coates and her family eventually moved to Hollywood, where she launched her showbiz career as a chorus girl in the 1940s. She often toured with the United States Organisations (USO), entertaining the US Armed Forces and their families.

Nearly a decade later, she landed several small on-screen roles in films, including Smart Girls Don’t Talk (1948) and My Foolish Heart (1949). She also appeared as Alice McDoakes in a number of Joe McDoakes comedy shorts.

