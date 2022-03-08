Pieces of Her star Bella Heathcote has detailed the pranks she played on fellow actor Jacob Scipio while they were filming the Netflix show.

The new eight-part series follows Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) as she tries to piece together the dark past of her mother (Toni Collette).

Scipio plays Michael Vargas, a mysterious stranger who becomes the only person Andy can trust.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, the series, created by Charlotte Stoudt, was released on Friday (4 March).

In a new interview with Vulture, Heathcote said: “Poor Jacob Scipio. He at some point referred to his legs or his lips or any part of his body as puppies, so we just started calling them puppies.

“Then he came into work one day and we substituted his lip balm for lip scrub. Just watching him smear it on his lips and watching his face change because he was trying to figure out what the f*** was going on – that was pretty fun.

“I’m trying to remember if he got me back. I know he certainly tried to.”

Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas in ‘Pieces of Her’ (MARK ROGERS/NETFLIX)

Heathcote also said she is a big fan of her character Andy – who has not been so popular with fans. She said: “I feel like I see so much of myself in her, particularly at the end. She’s pretty fun in those moments between her and Mike once they get to know each other when they’re at the bar.

“We see her in scenarios that are so extreme, but if you saw Andy at the pub on Tuesday night, she’d just want to have a good time.”

Pieces of Her is out now on Netflix. Read The Independent’s review here.