Piers Morgan has announced former US President Donald Trump as the first guest to appear on his forthcoming show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

On Wednesday (20 April), the host shared a video preview on Twitter to disclose the news.

In the clip, the words “a former president in denial” preface footage of the two sitting down together as Trump claims: “I think I’m a very honest man, much more honest than you actually.”

The two can be seen arguing after Morgan says: “It was a free and fair race. You lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump retorts.

Ahead of the reveal, Morgan shared a tweet saying his first guest would provide “a sensational jaw-dropping interview that will make global news for days”.

The programme is scheduled to launch on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel on 25 April.

Murdoch’s News UK has labelled it as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views”.

Morgan’s show is set to release alongside Sharon Osbourne’s new show The Talk.

Piers Morgan Uncensored premieres at 8pm on 25 April on Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview, and Freesat in the UK and then on Fox Nation in the US.