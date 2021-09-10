Piers Morgan responds after losing to Ant and Dec at NTAs

Piers Morgan has issued a response after losing to Ant and Dec in the Best Presenter category of the National Television Awards.

The controversial ex-GMB co-host was nominated but lost out to the duo, who received the award for the 20th consecutive year.

Ant and Dec also beat fellow nominees Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh.

Morgan did not attend the event in person. However, when his name was called, a loud chorus of boos erupted from the audience.

“Wow!” a sarcastic Morgan wrote on Twitter of Ant and Dec’s win, apparently watching from home. “What a shock! Congrats to Ant and Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win – the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant.”

He added that it was “just as well” he wasn’t there.

Morgan will probably be pleased to know he’s not the only one irritated by Ant and Dec continuing to dominate the Best Presenter category.

“Who keeps voting for Ant and Dec? What the actual,” wrote one viewer.

“Twenty years in a row for Presenter of the year? With all due respect this is just lazy to me,” wrote another.

Another person shared a Gif of a person yawning, alongside the caption: “Ant and Dec winning for the 2,675th time.”

In their speech accepting the award, which is voted for by the public, Ant McPartlin said: “This one means the most. Twenty years. This is really, really special. You have no idea how special this is.”

Donnelly, meanwhile, said: “When you get to 20, you can’t help but stop and look back at the first time we won in 2001, and so much has changed in both our lives since then but one thing that hasn’t changed is how unbelievably grateful we are that you take time year after year to watch both of us.”