Piers Morgan reacts to Boris Johnson mocking Vladimir Putin’s topless horse riding
‘[Johnson] can barely walk, let alone show off his pecs,’ Morgan said
Piers Morgan commented on Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau’s mockery of Vladimir Putin at the G7 summit over the weekend.
Johnson said to other world leaders gathered at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps: “Shall we take our clothes off? We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”
Canadian prime minister Trudeau joined in, suggesting a “bare-chested horseback ride” in a reference to the 2009 photograph of Putin riding a horse shirtless. Johnson agreed: “We’ve got to show our pecs.”
Morgan, appearing on US news show Fox & Friends on Monday (27 June), told presenters that he had seen Johnson with his shirt off and it was “not a pretty sight”.
“Nor is it a spectacle that is likely to cause Vladimir Putin any sleepless nights,” he added.
Morgan conceded that Trudeau “looks like he works out a bit”, “but Boris Johnson I mean, do me a favour. This is a guy who’s lived off beer and curries his entire life”.
He added: “The man can barely walk, let alone show off his pecs. I don’t think he’s got the pecs.
“I think Trudeau probably could. I’m not sure about Joe Biden. I don’t look at him and immediately think Mr Atlas but maybe he surprises us under the suit.”
Putin has frequently been photographed topless over the course of his career with the apparent aim of boosting his macho image with the Russian people.
