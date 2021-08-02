Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with David Walliams as he accused him of liking “nasty” Twitter posts about him.

Morgan, who served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent before Walliams, has previously argued with the Little Britain star, last year calling him a “treacherous piece of work”.

On Sunday (1 August), Morgan tweeted: “Always fascinating to see high-profile people that I know quite well ‘liking’ nasty tweets about me … presumably thinking they can do it on the sly and I won’t notice. I always notice, and file away for a rainy day,” he wrote.

He then quote tweeted a follower declaring Walliams to be a “prime culprit”, commenting: “The absolute worst.”

In response to another Twitter user, Morgan wrote that while he liked it when those accused disagreed with him, “I do mind them endorsing nasty little tweets if they’re all over me like a cheap rash when we meet, or ask me for favours.

“Then their treachery gets filed for a rainy day when they least want me to return the ‘support’,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Walliams for comment.

It’s not the first time Morgan has criticised the children’s author, last year calling Walliams “one of those people who says one thing to your face and then sticks it to you behind your back”.