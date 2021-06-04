Australian interviewer has best comeback to Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan was challenged over his controversial comments about Meghan Markle in a new interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes.

The interview, conducted by presenter Karl Stefanovic, follows Morgan’s dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain, after a row over his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

The presenter had made repeated criticisms of Markle before, but sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints in March when he said he “didn’t believe a word” after Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had experienced “suicidal thoughts” during her time as a royal.

Mental health charity Mind called his comments “concerning” and “disappointing”.

In a teaser clip of the new 60 Minutes encounter, interviewer Stefanovic suggests to Morgan that he is “just an angry old man”, with Morgan responding: “Freedom of speech is more important than the Meghan Markle debacle.”

He then addresses his critics, saying: “Who are these woke people, marching around like they’re Kim Jong-un with a dash of Vladimir Putin? Come on everybody, take a chill pill.”

Stefanovic simply replies: “Are you gonna take one?”

It’s a question that may have been on many people’s lips since Morgan’s outburst in March.

The interview, which promises to answer “why the king of controversy refuses to be cancelled”, will air on Australia’s Channel 9 on Sunday (6 June).