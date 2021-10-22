Piers Morgan quits Life Stories as Kate Garraway takes over ITV interview series

Piers Morgan has announced he is quitting his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The journalist announced last month that he is set to join Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News Media, where he will host a new global TV show.

The station, named talkTV, will offer a mix of “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”, the group said in a statement.

The channel will launch in early 2022, with Morgan’s new weeknight show being its main draw.

On Thursday (21 October), Morgan announced on Twitter that he would no longer be presenting Life Stories. His final show see him interview his former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will then go on to present three further episodes in the series.

Morgan tweeted: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with my fabulous friend Kate Garraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.

“It’s been a blast!”

Previous celebrity guests on Life Stories, which began in 2009, have included Cheryl, Kim Cattrall and Elton John.

Earlier this year Morgan left Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, however it had previously been confirmed that he would continue to present Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.