Dame Joan Collins shut down Piers Morgan after he asked her about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new interview.

The 88-year-old actor, author and TV personality was appearing on iTV show Life Stories, when presenter Morgan managed to shoehorn in a question about the couple.

“What do you make of what’s going on with the British royal family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with William, Charles?” he asked.

Collins, having no time for his question, replied: “My lips are sealed on that subject. I just don’t want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you.”

Morgan, viewing this as encouragement for his controversial remarks about Markle that led to him quitting Good Morning Britain in March, said: “Exactly – thank you.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Collins spoke about her career at length while reflecting on her marriages and the death of her sister, Jackie, who died of breast cancer in in 2015.

Lord Alan Sugar was recently criticised for remarks made about Markle in a GB News interview.

The Apprentice star echoed Morgan’s thoughts that he believed Markle was “lying” when telling Oprah Winfrey she was denied medical attention for having suicidal thoughts while living at Buckingham Palace.

“They lost me when they had Alan Sugar on to discuss the validity of Meghan Markle’s mental health issues. Really..?” one angry viewer wrote, with another calling the channel “truly awful”.

One other viewer tweeted: “Turn on GB News just for a gander to be greeted by Alan Sugar saying that Meghan Markle was lying about having mental health issues to a washed up former Sun columnist. I turned off.”

