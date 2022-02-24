Piers Morgan has publicly asked Meghan Markle to be the first guest on his TalkTV show.

In March 2021, Morgan ​​quit Good Morning Britain after attracting widespread criticism for remarks he made about the Duchess of Sussex following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In September, the presenter announced that he would be moving to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Media to present a nightly show on its new channel TalkTV.

Appearing on Sky News Australia on Thursday (24 February), Morgan said that he wanted his new show to be “a platform for free speech and democratic debate”.

The 56-year-old added that he wanted “people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled – because that’s the way back for society”.

“If Meghan Markle’s watching – I’m sure she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business,” he said. “I’m available.”

Following Morgan’s comments on GMB, Markle was one of more than 54,000 viewers to file complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

Morgan had said that he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said about struggling with suicidal thoughts and disputed her account of allegedly experiencing racism during her time as a senior royal.

Ofcom cleared Morgan in September last year, ruling that the host had been sharing his opinion and was entitled to do so.

TalkTV is scheduled to launch in the UK, US and Australia in early 2022.

