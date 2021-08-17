Piers Morgan shortlisted for National Television Award after GMB exit

Piers Morgan has been nominated for a National Television Award.

The former Good Morning Britain host, who left the daily ITV programme in March following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle, has been shortlisted for the Best Television Presenter award.

He will compete against Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for the prize.

Morgan’s stepped down from GMB as Ofcom confirmed it was investigating comments Morgan made about the Duchess of Sussex following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey – including that he “didn’t believe a word” she said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said... I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan told viewers, before later referring to Meghan as “Pinocchio Princess” on social media.

The regulator said it received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s remarks, making it one of the most reported incidents on TV of all time.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement at the time: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Since departing Good Morning Britain, Morgan has continued hosting Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for ITV, most recently interviewing Sir Keir Starmer and Joan Collins.

The National Television Awards will be hosted by Joel Dommett and will take place in London on 9 September.