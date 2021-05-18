Piers Morgan called Prince Harry a “whiny little brat” over his new mental health series The Me You Can’t See co-created with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old English broadcaster wrote on Twitter: “Because the one thing the world REALLY needs in the middle of a pandemic is yet more preaching lectures on compassion, mental health & emotional wellbeing from a whiny little brat who spends his entire time publicly trashing his family.”

His remarks come after Apple TV released a trailer of the docuseries that explores “the current state of the world’s mental health and emotional well-being through storytelling”.

In the trailer, Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discuss their own experiences, as well as the need to erase the stigma around mental health treatment.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says at one point. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

“With that stigma of being labelled the other,” Ms Winfrey narrates, “the telling of the story, being able to say, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

Furthermore, the trailer shows a brief archive clip of Harry attending his mother Princess Diana’s funeral in September 1997 plays while a participant narrates: “Treating people with dignity is the first act.”

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and many other guests also appear in the video.

Last week Apple TV+ announced that the series will feature “high-profile guests alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues”.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Prince Harry said in a statement of his own.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty,” he said.