Piers Morgan has said he regrets storming off the set of Good Morning Britain.

In March, Morgan abruptly left the set of the show after being condemned by his co-presenter Alex Beresford.

Beresford had criticised Morgan over his remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which were made following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 56-year-old had repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

The clip of Morgan’s walk-out circulated widely on social media, with many viewers criticising the presenter for not staying and engaging in the discussion. He later quit the ITV breakfast programme.

Speaking about the incident in a new interview with the Daily Mail, the broadcaster said he wished he hadn’t stormed off.

“Walking off the show was not very on-brand, I admit. I wish I hadn’t done it,” he said.

“And even as I was walking off, I thought, why are you doing this irrational thing? I shouldn’t have done it but I was annoyed and worried that in my state, I might’ve said something I regretted. I needed a little time out.”

He told the publication: “I am incredibly thick-skinned, too. I am able to withstand unbelievable crap as well. It’s a weird combination. I’m definitely thin-skinned, although I would say that most of my thin skin is tongue-in-cheek. But I like it when people have a pop at me.”

Morgan added that his former co-presenter Susanna Reid had persuaded him to go back into the studio, stating “she was quite right to do so”.

The TV host opened up further about the incident, saying that Beresford “got too personal”.

“I just thought, I am not going to take this very personal take-down from him, from one of my team,” he said.

It was revealed in March that Morgan’s remarks prompted more than 57,000 Ofcom complaints. He has since doubled down on his comments, stating: “I don’t believe a word that comes out of Meghan’s mouth.”

In an interview with The Sun, the Life Stories host claimed that ITV bosses have “reached out” about a possible return to the network.

“They reached out – there have been approaches. Never say never,” he said.

“I have no doubt I could take the ratings back to where I left them, but the doubt is, would anyone be allowed to do it that way again?”

