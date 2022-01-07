Piers Morgan warns ‘cowardly’ death threats ‘have consequences’ after suspected troll is arrested

The presenter and his son both allegedly received death threats

Ellie Harrison
Friday 07 January 2022 10:05
Piers Morgan has warned “cowardly threats have consequences” after he reported death threats sent to him and his son to the police.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.

The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was told he or his mother would “get it” if his father did not.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly making death threats, according to The Sun, where Morgan is returning as a columnist.

Morgan told the publication: “People think it’s perfectly OK to make death threats to public figures on social media but it’s not — there has to be a line drawn, especially when family members are targeted.

“That’s why I reported it and I am grateful to the Met Police and Greater Manchester Police for taking it so seriously.”

He added on Twitter: “Cowardly threats have consequences.”

The Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for confirmation.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

