Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.

Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.

“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd new fad of celebrating sporting losers,” the TV presenter wrote.

“There’s more kudos/silverware to be had in failing or quitting than actually coming first.”

Morgan was criticised for his comments, with one follower writing: “It wasn’t about losing! It was about being in a final which none of us ever thought we would witness in our lifetime. It’s a massive achievement considering how long it’s been since the last time we were in a final.”

Another tweet read: “Name another team that deserved it more? Just one team that lifted the spirits of so many millions of the nation and I may concede the point to you. Not everything is black and white Piers.”

However, the former Good Morning Britain host stood his ground, writing: “Oh please. If it’s not about winning then why keep score?”

Elsewhere in the evening, tennis star Emma Raducanu was named Sports Personality of the Year following her success at the US Open.